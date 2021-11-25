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Recipe details

SITE123

SITE123

1.2K records

Key facts about SITE123

Records
1154 records
Websites tracked
1154 websites use SITE123
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About SITE123

SITE123 makes it possible for people with no design or coding experience to make beautiful websites and get them hosted online in minutes. The SITE123 system has been designed to be the ideal solution for private users and small/medium businesses, offering tools that empower customers to make their own website without hiring a website developer or coder. This business concept has made SITE123 one of the fastest growing online web builders today.

About this recipe

The Site123 sitebuilder can be used by a novice that has never built a website before. Its intuitive editing interface assumes no prior design experience or technical knowledge.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites