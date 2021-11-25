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Recipe details
SITE123
1.2K records
Key facts about SITE123
- Records
- 1154 records
- Websites tracked
- 1154 websites use SITE123
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About SITE123
SITE123 makes it possible for people with no design or coding experience to make beautiful websites and get them hosted online in minutes. The SITE123 system has been designed to be the ideal solution for private users and small/medium businesses, offering tools that empower customers to make their own website without hiring a website developer or coder. This business concept has made SITE123 one of the fastest growing online web builders today.
About this recipe
The Site123 sitebuilder can be used by a novice that has never built a website before. Its intuitive editing interface assumes no prior design experience or technical knowledge.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites