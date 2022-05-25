About

Sitefinity is an ASP.NET 2.0-based Content Management System (CMS) that enables the construction of dynamic, fully editable websites. Sitefinity provides the tools for quick and easy construction of a wide variety of websites. Sitefinity was created by the company Telerik which was acquired by Progress.

Please note: Sitefinity CMS is used by the hosting company Namecheap as default placeholder software on millions of domains. Because of that the number of websites using Sitefinity is extremely high. Placeholders are temporary pages that are used for newly registered domains that don't contain a website yet.