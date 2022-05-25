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Recipe details

Sitefinity CMS

Sitefinity CMS

3.2K recordsNASDAQ:PRGS

Key facts about Sitefinity CMS

Records
3160 records
Websites tracked
3160 websites use Sitefinity CMS
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:PRGS
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Progress Software Corporation

Progress Software Corporation (Progress) is an American public company that offers software for creating and deploying business applications. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with offices in 16 countries, the company posted revenues of $531.3 million (USD) in 2021 and employs approximately 2100 people. The Progress portfolio includes solutions for enterprise integration, data interoperability and application development, including Software as a Service (SaaS) enablement and delivery. Progress Software was co-founded by several MIT graduates, including Joseph W. Alsop, in 1981. Initially called Data Language Corporation (DLC), the company changed its name in 1987 to match that of its flagship product, Progress.

About this recipe

Sitefinity is an ASP.NET 2.0-based Content Management System (CMS) that enables the construction of dynamic, fully editable websites. Sitefinity provides the tools for quick and easy construction of a wide variety of websites. Sitefinity was created by the company Telerik which was acquired by Progress.

Please note: Sitefinity CMS is used by the hosting company Namecheap as default placeholder software on millions of domains. Because of that the number of websites using Sitefinity is extremely high. Placeholders are temporary pages that are used for newly registered domains that don't contain a website yet.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites