Sitefinity CMS

About Progress Software Corporation

Progress Software Corporation (Progress) is an American public company that offers software for creating and deploying business applications. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with offices in 16 countries, the company posted revenues of $531.3 million (USD) in 2021 and employs approximately 2100 people. The Progress portfolio includes solutions for enterprise integration, data interoperability and application development, including Software as a Service (SaaS) enablement and delivery. Progress Software was co-founded by several MIT graduates, including Joseph W. Alsop, in 1981. Initially called Data Language Corporation (DLC), the company changed its name in 1987 to match that of its flagship product, Progress.