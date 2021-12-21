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Recipe details
Siteground
1.8M records
Key facts about Siteground
- Records
- 1766849 records
- Websites tracked
- 1766849 websites use Siteground
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Siteground
SiteGround, founded in 2004 by a group of university friends, has grown into a leading web hosting provider renowned for its exceptional service and innovative solutions. With headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, SiteGround has expanded globally, serving millions of customers worldwide and earning accolades for its commitment to performance, security, and customer satisfaction.
About this recipe
SiteGround enhances website performance by distributing content across multiple servers worldwide, reducing load times and increasing reliability. Integrated seamlessly with SiteGround hosting, it optimizes delivery of static content like images, CSS, and JavaScript, improving overall user experience and SEO rankings.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research