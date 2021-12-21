Recipes overview
Siteground
1.2M records
Hosting
About
SiteGround is one of the most popular and highest rated hosting provider in the WordPress community. They provide in-house WordPress speed and security solutions to make your site fast and secure. SiteGround features include automatic upgrades, daily backups built-in WP caching, free CDN, free SSL, one-click staging and GIT version control. They are also one of the few companies offering location specific hosting with 6 data centers in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. On top of all this, they have а special 63% discount for WPBeginner readers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.