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Recipe details

Siteground

Siteground

1.8M records

Key facts about Siteground

Records
1766849 records
Websites tracked
1766849 websites use Siteground
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Siteground

SiteGround, founded in 2004 by a group of university friends, has grown into a leading web hosting provider renowned for its exceptional service and innovative solutions. With headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, SiteGround has expanded globally, serving millions of customers worldwide and earning accolades for its commitment to performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

About this recipe

SiteGround enhances website performance by distributing content across multiple servers worldwide, reducing load times and increasing reliability. Integrated seamlessly with SiteGround hosting, it optimizes delivery of static content like images, CSS, and JavaScript, improving overall user experience and SEO rankings.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research