Recipes overview
Siteground

Siteground

1.2M records
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

SiteGround is one of the most popular and highest rated hosting provider in the WordPress community. They provide in-house WordPress speed and security solutions to make your site fast and secure. SiteGround features include automatic upgrades, daily backups built-in WP caching, free CDN, free SSL, one-click staging and GIT version control. They are also one of the few companies offering location specific hosting with 6 data centers in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. On top of all this, they have а special 63% discount for WPBeginner readers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial