Recipe details
Sitejet
Key facts about Sitejet
- Records
- 7102 records
- Websites tracked
- 7102 websites use Sitejet
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Webpros
WebPros, founded in 2017, is a leading conglomerate of SaaS providers focused on delivering comprehensive web hosting, billing automation, infrastructure, server management, and online marketing software solutions. Its portfolio includes renowned flagship brands such as cPanel, Plesk, WHMCS, and SolusVM. By fostering collaboration and synergy among these independent companies, WebPros strives to address the challenges faced by web professionals worldwide, offering streamlined and user-friendly tools for a seamless hosting experience.
About this recipe
Sitejet.io is a cutting-edge website development platform designed for both professional web designers and businesses. It offers robust tools for design, project management, and client collaboration, all in one place. With its intuitive interface, customizable templates, and advanced automation features, Sitejet.io streamifies the entire process of creating, updating, and maintaining high-quality, responsive websites. It also provides an all-encompassing solution for customer interaction, making client feedback and revisions seamless and efficient. Sitejet.io is the perfect tool for taking your web design projects to the next level.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Related to this recipe
WHMCS
WHMCS is a comprehensive client management, billing, and support platform designed for businesses of all sizes within the web hosting industry.10.4K records
cPanel
cPanel is a Linux-based web hosting control panel that offers a user-friendly graphical interface and automation tools to simplify the process of hosting a web site.7.2M records
Plesk
Plesk is a highly versatile web hosting control panel solution, designed to simplify the management of web services.3.2M records