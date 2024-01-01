About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) solutions. Their offerings include Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates, as well as enterprise-grade Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management. These services are designed to secure web servers, user access, connected devices, and applications, ensuring robust digital identity protection for organizations worldwide. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, Sectigo has established itself as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry. The company has issued over one billion digital certificates and serves more than 700,000 global customers through a network of over 2,700 active partners. Sectigo's solutions include automated CLM tools tailored for complex IT environments, enabling organizations to manage digital certificates from various origins within a unified platform. Their services encompass domain-validated certificates with guided workflows for provisioning, renewal, and inventory monitoring, as well as website protection tools that detect and mitigate threats, prevent cyberattacks, and ensure compliance standards for businesses of all sizes.

About this recipe

SiteLock, established in 2008, specializes in comprehensive website security and optimization, offering services such as malware detection and removal, vulnerability scanning, web application firewall (WAF) implementation, and content delivery network (CDN) solutions. Protecting over 16 million websites globally and partnering with more than 200 organizations, SiteLock's innovative technology and dedicated team ensure robust cybersecurity. In May 2021, SiteLock was acquired by Sectigo, a global provider of digital certificates and automated certificate management solutions, enhancing their combined web security offerings. Operating as a separate business unit within Sectigo, SiteLock remains committed to its mission of protecting and optimizing every website on the internet, enabling businesses to stay secure and thrive online.