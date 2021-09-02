Recipe details
Smartsheet
Key facts about Smartsheet
- Records
- 20144 records
- Websites tracked
- 20144 websites use Smartsheet
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SMAR
- Industries
- Asset management
- Categories
- Cloud, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet was developed in 2005 and introduced to the public in 2006. According to the company's co-founder, Brent Frei, initial adoption was slow because the offering was too difficult to use. At the end of its first year, it had only 10,000 users. The company began making changes to the SmartSheet in 2008, eventually cutting 60 percent of its features for the purpose of making it more user-friendly. Following the 2010 launch of the redesign, the adoption grew to 1 million users at 20,000 organizations by 2012.
About this recipe
The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale. Smartsheet is more than a productivity or task app, it's the end-to-end work execution platform with the proven power to help your organization achieve more.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research