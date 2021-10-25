Recipes overview
Snapchat Pixel

Snapchat Pixel

8.9K records
NYSE:SNAP
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

The Snap Pixel is a piece of JavaScript code placed on your website that allows you to track the actions that Snapchatters take on your website. For example, when a Snapchatter adds a product to their cart, this triggers a Snap Pixel event that is reported within your ad account. The Snap Pixel is best suited for your direct response goals, such as driving leads, subscriptions, or product sales. You can measure these goals beyond what happens during a single session, or on a single device.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial