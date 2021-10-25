Recipe details
Snapchat Pixel
Key facts about Snapchat Pixel
- Records
- 35783 records
- Websites tracked
- 35783 websites use Snapchat Pixel
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SNAP
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Snap
Snap is an American camera and social media company, founded on September 16, 2011, by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown based in Santa Monica, California. The company developed and maintains technological products and services, namely Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji. The company was named Snapchat Inc. at its inception, but it was rebranded Snap Inc. on September 24, 2016, in order to include the Spectacles product under the company name.
About this recipe
The Snap Pixel is a piece of JavaScript code placed on your website that allows you to track the actions that Snapchatters take on your website. For example, when a Snapchatter adds a product to their cart, this triggers a Snap Pixel event that is reported within your ad account. The Snap Pixel is best suited for your direct response goals, such as driving leads, subscriptions, or product sales. You can measure these goals beyond what happens during a single session, or on a single device.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research