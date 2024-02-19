About Snowplow

Snowplow Analytics was founded in 2012, aiming to provide businesses with a robust data collection and analytics solution. Based in London, the company offers an open-source platform that enables organizations to track and analyze event data from multiple sources, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their digital experiences. Snowplow's platform is highly customizable and scalable, allowing businesses to tailor their data collection processes to meet their specific needs and scale as their data requirements grow.

About this recipe