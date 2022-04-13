Recipes overview
Sogou, is a Chinese technology company that offers a search engine. It is a subsidiary of Tencent and Sohu. The offices of Sogou are located on the southeast corner of Tsinghua University in Beijing. Sogou (whose name literally translates as “searching dog”) is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.
