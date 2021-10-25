Recipe details
Sohu
Key facts about Sohu
- Records
- 41715 records
- Websites tracked
- 41715 websites use Sohu
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:SOHU
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Others
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sohu
Sohu was founded as Internet Technologies China (ITC) in 1996 by Charles Zhang after he completed his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received venture capital funding from colleagues he met there. The following year, Zhang changed the name of ITC to Sohoo in homage to Yahoo! after meeting its cofounder, Jerry Yang; the name was soon after changed to Sohu to differentiate it from the American company. Sohu has been listed on NASDAQ since 2000 through a variable interest entity (VIE) based in Delaware.
About this recipe
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Sogou
Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.16.1K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU