About

SolarWinds Loggly is a SaaS solution for log data management. With Loggly’s log management software, you’re able to bring logs from the depths of your entire infrastructure to one place where you can track activity and analyze trends. Best of all, because Loggly is a managed service, you don’t need any additional hardware or software to start using Loggly and we scale dynamically with your operation. SolarWinds Loggly is used by technical operations, development, customer service, and product management teams. Anyone who can gain insight from log data will want to use Loggly.