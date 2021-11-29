SolarWinds Pingdom

About

Pingdom is a global performance and availability monitoring solution for websites, applications and servers. With their comprehensive monitoring platform, they help deliver the best possible web experience. Pingdom has servers located in several countries used to measure the latency of the websites it monitors. It can report whether a website is down due to network splits or failure in DNS servers. Pingdom functions by regularly pinging websites to check whether the site is accessible to users. The software will continuously ping the website at higher rates until it determines that it is again operational. Pingdom also generates a report detailing how long the site was down. The user receives an email notifying them of any downtime as soon as it occurs and again when it ends. The monitoring tool can also determine how long it takes a website to load fully, how many files it constitutes, and the number of scripts and images required to load.