Recipe details
SquareUp
Key facts about SquareUp
- Records
- 173201 records
- Websites tracked
- 173201 websites use SquareUp
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:SQ
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Block
Block, Inc. (Formerly Square, Inc.) is an American financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco, California. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first platform in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
About this recipe
Square creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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