Recipe details
Squarespace CMS
Key facts about Squarespace CMS
- Records
- 9297026 records
- Websites tracked
- 9297026 websites use Squarespace CMS
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SQSP
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting, E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company which is based in New York City, United States. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. In 2004, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace as a blog hosting service while attending the University of Maryland, College Park. He was its only employee until 2006 when it reached $1 million in revenue. The company grew from 30 employees in 2010 to 550 by 2015. By 2014, it raised a total of $78.5 million in venture capital; added e-commerce tools, domain name services, and analytics; and replaced its coding backend with drag-and-drop features. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2021.
About this recipe
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence. You can use Squarespace to build a portfolio for your personal brand or create an eCommerce website.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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