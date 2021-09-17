Recipes overview
Squarespace CMS

Squarespace CMS

3.7M records
NYSE:SQSP
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence. You can use Squarespace to build a portfolio for your personal brand or create an eCommerce website.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial