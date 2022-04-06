Recipe details
Squarespace Registrar
Key facts about Squarespace Registrar
- Records
- 5016274 records
- Websites tracked
- 5016274 websites use Squarespace Registrar
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SQSP
- Industries
- Asset management, Registrars
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company which is based in New York City, United States. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. In 2004, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace as a blog hosting service while attending the University of Maryland, College Park. He was its only employee until 2006 when it reached $1 million in revenue. The company grew from 30 employees in 2010 to 550 by 2015. By 2014, it raised a total of $78.5 million in venture capital; added e-commerce tools, domain name services, and analytics; and replaced its coding backend with drag-and-drop features. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2021.
About this recipe
Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers. Squarespace offers their own domain management tool that allows you to do everything from editing your DNS records to forwarding your URL. If you’ve already registered a domain name from a third-party provider, you can simply transfer it to Squarespace.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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