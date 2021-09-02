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Recipe details
Stackpath
2.6M records
Key facts about Stackpath
- Records
- 2606895 records
- Websites tracked
- 2606895 websites use Stackpath
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, DNS, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Stackpath
NetDNA, LLC was founded in 2009 as a content delivery network (CDN) with a focus on enterprise customers. The company was founded by David Henzel and Christopher Ueland in Los Angeles. In 2010, NetDNA partnered with Wowza to launch the HDDN.com brand, a CDN for streaming video. By 2010, the MaxCDN brand was created as a simpler CDN for both small and large businesses. MaxCDN, LLC operated as a division of NetDNA, LLC.
About this recipe
StackPath is an edge computing platform that provides both infrastructure as a service and applications, running closer to end-users and devices than the same solutions from hyper-scale, core cloud providers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites