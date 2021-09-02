About Stackpath

NetDNA, LLC was founded in 2009 as a content delivery network (CDN) with a focus on enterprise customers. The company was founded by David Henzel and Christopher Ueland in Los Angeles. In 2010, NetDNA partnered with Wowza to launch the HDDN.com brand, a CDN for streaming video. By 2010, the MaxCDN brand was created as a simpler CDN for both small and large businesses. MaxCDN, LLC operated as a division of NetDNA, LLC.