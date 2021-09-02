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Recipe details

Stackpath

Stackpath

2.6M records

Key facts about Stackpath

Records
2606895 records
Websites tracked
2606895 websites use Stackpath
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, DNS, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Stackpath

NetDNA, LLC was founded in 2009 as a content delivery network (CDN) with a focus on enterprise customers. The company was founded by David Henzel and Christopher Ueland in Los Angeles. In 2010, NetDNA partnered with Wowza to launch the HDDN.com brand, a CDN for streaming video. By 2010, the MaxCDN brand was created as a simpler CDN for both small and large businesses. MaxCDN, LLC operated as a division of NetDNA, LLC.

About this recipe

StackPath is an edge computing platform that provides both infrastructure as a service and applications, running closer to end-users and devices than the same solutions from hyper-scale, core cloud providers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites