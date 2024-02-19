Recipes overview
About StatCounter
StatCounter, founded in 1999, was established with the mission of democratizing website analytics by offering a simple and accessible tool for tracking website traffic. Over the years, it has grown into one of the leading web analytics providers globally, serving millions of websites across various industries. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive reporting features make it a valuable asset for businesses, bloggers, and individuals looking to understand and optimize their online presence.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
