Back to overview
Recipe details
Storyblok CMS
10.1K records
Key facts about Storyblok CMS
- Records
- 10066 records
- Websites tracked
- 10066 websites use Storyblok CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Storyblok
Storyblok is a software company offering a headless content management system with a visual composer that is headquartered in Linz, Austria and was founded in 2017 by Dominik Angerer.
About this recipe
Storyblok’s headless CMS architecture allows for creating dynamic components that can be integrated and repurposed across digital platforms. Their visual editor enables content teams to work on content as the audience will see it.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites