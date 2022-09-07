Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Storyblok CMS

Storyblok CMS

10.1K records

Key facts about Storyblok CMS

Records
10066 records
Websites tracked
10066 websites use Storyblok CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a software company offering a headless content management system with a visual composer that is headquartered in Linz, Austria and was founded in 2017 by Dominik Angerer.

About this recipe

Storyblok’s headless CMS architecture allows for creating dynamic components that can be integrated and repurposed across digital platforms. Their visual editor enables content teams to work on content as the audience will see it.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites