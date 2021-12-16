About

STRATO was founded in 1997 and employs over 500 people at two locations in Germany. The most important markets are Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The hosting company accompanies its customers on their way to digitization. The product range extends from domains, websites, web shops and online storage through office packages and online marketing tools to individual high-end solutions and managed hosting. STRATO hosts four million domains for customers worldwide and operates over 60,000 servers in two TÜV-certified data centers in Germany.

With its comprehensive initiative "#fairsimplified", STRATO makes web hosting services fairer and simpler. STRATO offers its customers short terms, quick and easy online cancellation and a 30-day money-back guarantee - for all products, including domains. In addition, STRATO relies on a transparent price display with smooth prices and no small print.