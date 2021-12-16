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Recipe details

Strato AG

Strato AG

4.6M recordsETR:UTDI

Key facts about Strato AG

Records
4554567 records
Websites tracked
4554567 websites use Strato AG
Stock ticker
ETR:UTDI
Industries
Asset management, Hosting, Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About United Internet AG

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries. It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, and it owns the leading ISP in Germany. United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. United Internet operates its own Internet backbone with computer clusters at several Internet exchange points

About this recipe

STRATO was founded in 1997 and employs over 500 people at two locations in Germany. The most important markets are Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The hosting company accompanies its customers on their way to digitization. The product range extends from domains, websites, web shops and online storage through office packages and online marketing tools to individual high-end solutions and managed hosting. STRATO hosts four million domains for customers worldwide and operates over 60,000 servers in two TÜV-certified data centers in Germany.

With its comprehensive initiative "#fairsimplified", STRATO makes web hosting services fairer and simpler. STRATO offers its customers short terms, quick and easy online cancellation and a 30-day money-back guarantee - for all products, including domains. In addition, STRATO relies on a transparent price display with smooth prices and no small print.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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