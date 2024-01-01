About United Internet AG

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries. It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, and it owns the leading ISP in Germany. United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. United Internet operates its own Internet backbone with computer clusters at several Internet exchange points

Strato Sitebuilder is a website building tool provided by Strato, a web hosting company based in Germany. It offers an intuitive interface, customizable templates, and drag-and-drop functionality for creating websites. Strato Sitebuilder includes features for adding content, images, and other elements to create a professional-looking website.