About

Stripe is a financial technology company that creates internet economic infrastructure. Stripe's software is used by businesses of all sizes, from new startups to public companies, to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

Stripe was founded in 2010 by John and Patrick Collison. The company offers a global online payment system for individuals and businesses to send and receive money, as well as tools and infrastructure for the development of online e-commerce platforms such as e-commerce stores, on-demand marketplaces, and crowdfunding platforms. Stripe is used by well-known companies such as Kickstarter, Instacart, Lyft, Shopify, OpenTable, and Slack.