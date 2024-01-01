About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

Sucuri offers holistic website security solutions since 2008 including malware removal, malware monitoring and website protection services. Sucuri's SiteCheck website security monitor is used by thousands of website owners every month to monitor their websites for malware, blacklist status and other security issues and our CloudProxy Firewall safeguards sites and those who visit them from attacks of all kinds.