About Supabase

Supabase, founded in 2020 by Ant Wilson and Paul Copplestone, has rapidly grown into a prominent player in the developer tools space. The company operates with a commitment to open-source principles, maintaining transparency in its development and fostering a vibrant community of contributors. With substantial backing from investors including Coatue and Felicis Ventures, Supabase has expanded its team globally while maintaining its mission to democratize access to powerful backend tools. The company's culture emphasizes developer experience and practical solutions to real-world problems.

About this recipe

Supabase's flagship product is an open-source Firebase alternative built around PostgreSQL. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of backend services including authentication, real-time database subscriptions, file storage, and serverless functions. Unlike many competitors, Supabase leverages the power and reliability of PostgreSQL rather than NoSQL solutions, providing developers with the benefits of a mature relational database. The product features an intuitive dashboard for database management, sophisticated row-level security, and extensive API options including REST and GraphQL endpoints. Supabase can be deployed as a fully-managed cloud service or self-hosted for organizations requiring complete control over their infrastructure.