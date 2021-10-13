Momentive is an experience management company that offers cloud-based software in brand insights, market insights, product experience, employee experience, customer experience, online survey development, and a suite of paid back-end programs. Momentive is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has offices in Portland, Seattle, Dublin, Ottawa, London, and Sydney. The Momentive Inc. product portfolio includes Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

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SurveyMonkey is a cloud-based survey tool that helps users create, send and analyze surveys. Users can email surveys to respondents and post them on their websites and social media profiles to increase response rate. Users can run customer satisfaction surveys to get feedback on products and services, and they can send employee engagement surveys to understand employee satisfaction within the company.