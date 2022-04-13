About Symfony

Symfony is a set of reusable PHP components and a PHP framework to build web applications, APIs, microservices and web services released under the MIT license. Symfony is sponsored by SensioLabs, a French software developer and professional services provider. Symfony aims to speed up the creation and maintenance of web applications and to replace repetitive coding tasks. It's also aimed at building robust applications in an enterprise context, and aims to give developers full control over the configuration: from the directory structure to the foreign libraries, almost everything can be customized. To match enterprise development guidelines, Symfony is bundled with additional tools to help developers test, debug and document projects.