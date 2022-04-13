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Recipe details

Symfony

Symfony

3.7K records

Key facts about Symfony

Records
3659 records
Websites tracked
3659 websites use Symfony
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Symfony

Symfony is a set of reusable PHP components and a PHP framework to build web applications, APIs, microservices and web services released under the MIT license. Symfony is sponsored by SensioLabs, a French software developer and professional services provider. Symfony aims to speed up the creation and maintenance of web applications and to replace repetitive coding tasks. It's also aimed at building robust applications in an enterprise context, and aims to give developers full control over the configuration: from the directory structure to the foreign libraries, almost everything can be customized. To match enterprise development guidelines, Symfony is bundled with additional tools to help developers test, debug and document projects.

About this recipe

Symfony is an open-source PHP MVC framework for rapidly developing modern web applications. Symfony is a full-stack web framework. It contains a set of reusable PHP components. Symfony components are being used by a lot of open source projects that include Composer, Drupal, and phpBB.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites