Recipe details
Taboola
Key facts about Taboola
- Records
- 55124 records
- Websites tracked
- 55124 websites use Taboola
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TBLA
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Taboola
Taboola was founded in 2007 by Adam Singolda. The company was founded in Israel and initially provided a recommendation engine for video content. The company headquarters were later moved to New York City. Taboola raised $1.5 million in funding in November 2007. This was followed by $4.5 million in November 2008, and $9 million in August 2011. Additionally, Taboola raised $15 million in February 2013. By 2019, Taboola was used to provide 450 billion recommendations on a monthly basis, due to adoption by major news websites, like the IBM-owned The Weather Company.
About this recipe
Taboola provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles. These sponsored links on publishers' websites send readers to the websites of advertisers and other partners. These online thumbnail grid ads are also known as chumbox ads.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research