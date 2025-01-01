About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group PLC (formerly CentralNic Group PLC) is a British multinational internet services holding company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company has been recognized in the Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies in both 2022 and 2023.

Team Internet offers a comprehensive suite of services through its Online Marketing and Online Presence segments. The Online Marketing division specializes in digital advertising, domain monetization, traffic commerce, and product comparison, aiming to deliver relevant and effective ads in real time. Meanwhile, the Online Presence segment provides domain name registry and registrar services, web hosting, brand management, and domain parking, managing a wide range of country code and generic top-level domains to facilitate domain name management solutions for various clients.