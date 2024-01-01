Recipes overview
TeamViewer AG
3.1K records
MDAX:TMV
Consultancy
About TeamViewer AG
TeamViewer AG, founded in 2005 by Rossmanith GmbH, is a German company specializing in remote access and remote control software, originally launched as part of a project to resolve remote connectivity issues. The platform quickly evolved to support multiple operating systems and use cases, including IT support, remote work, and augmented reality solutions.
About this recipe
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.