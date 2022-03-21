Recipe details
Telegram Button Widget
Key facts about Telegram Button Widget
- Records
- 43736 records
- Websites tracked
- 43736 websites use Telegram Button Widget
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Telegram
Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging service. The service also provides end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing and several other features. The servers of Telegram are distributed worldwide to decrease frequent data load with five data centers in different regions, while the operational center is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Various client apps are available for desktop and mobile platforms including official apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux
About this recipe
Telegram widgets offer a quick way to add a sharing button to your pages, embed posts from public channels or groups. Widgets can also help your users log in with Telegram or view Telegram Discussions on your website.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites