Recipe details
Tencent Cloud
Key facts about Tencent Cloud
- Records
- 970975 records
- Websites tracked
- 970975 websites use Tencent Cloud
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TCEHY
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Tencent
Tencent is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen. Founded in 1998, its subsidiaries globally market various Internet-related services and products, including in entertainment, artificial intelligence, and other technology. Its services include social networks, music, web portals, e-commerce, mobile games, internet services, payment systems, smartphones, and multiplayer online games. It operates the instant messengers Tencent QQ and WeChat, and QQ.com. It also owns Tencent Music.
About this recipe
Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Tencent QQ
Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.1.1M recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY