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Recipe details

Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud

971K recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

Key facts about Tencent Cloud

Records
970975 records
Websites tracked
970975 websites use Tencent Cloud
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TCEHY
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tencent

Tencent is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen. Founded in 1998, its subsidiaries globally market various Internet-related services and products, including in entertainment, artificial intelligence, and other technology. Its services include social networks, music, web portals, e-commerce, mobile games, internet services, payment systems, smartphones, and multiplayer online games. It operates the instant messengers Tencent QQ and WeChat, and QQ.com. It also owns Tencent Music.

About this recipe

Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Tencent QQ

    Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY