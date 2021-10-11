Tencent Cloud

About Tencent

Tencent is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen. Founded in 1998, its subsidiaries globally market various Internet-related services and products, including in entertainment, artificial intelligence, and other technology. Its services include social networks, music, web portals, e-commerce, mobile games, internet services, payment systems, smartphones, and multiplayer online games. It operates the instant messengers Tencent QQ and WeChat, and QQ.com. It also owns Tencent Music.