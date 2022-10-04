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Recipe details
Termly Cookie Consent
86K records
Key facts about Termly Cookie Consent
- Records
- 85999 records
- Websites tracked
- 85999 websites use Termly Cookie Consent
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Termly
Termly is a Seattle, WA based Private company focussed on data compliance solutions. The main products that Termly provides are attorney-crafted legal policies, cookie consent management software (CMP), cookie banners and cookie banner generators.
About this recipe
Termly Cookie Consent allows customers to build a consent banner, create a cookie policy, and deliver seamless cookie consent management while complying with regulations such as the GDPR.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research