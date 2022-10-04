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Recipe details

Termly Cookie Consent

Termly Cookie Consent

86K records

Key facts about Termly Cookie Consent

Records
85999 records
Websites tracked
85999 websites use Termly Cookie Consent
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Termly

Termly is a Seattle, WA based Private company focussed on data compliance solutions. The main products that Termly provides are attorney-crafted legal policies, cookie consent management software (CMP), cookie banners and cookie banner generators.

About this recipe

Termly Cookie Consent allows customers to build a consent banner, create a cookie policy, and deliver seamless cookie consent management while complying with regulations such as the GDPR.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research