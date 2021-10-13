About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is an American multinational technology company that specializes in real-time programmatic marketing automation technologies, products, and services, designed to personalize digital content delivery to users. The Trade Desk is headquartered in Ventura, California. It is the largest independent demand-side platform in the world, competing against DoubleClick by Google, Facebook Ads, and others. Unlike traditional marketing, programmatic marketing is operated by real-time, split-second decisions based on user identity, device information and other data points. It enables highly personalized consumer experiences, and improves return-on-investment for companies and advertisers. Demand-side platforms, like The Trade Desk, work with ad exchanges to deliver such tailored digital experiences.