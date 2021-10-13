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Recipe details

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk

175.5K recordsNASDAQ:TTD

Key facts about The Trade Desk

Records
175513 records
Websites tracked
175513 websites use The Trade Desk
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TTD
Industries
Asset management
Categories
Advertising
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is an American multinational technology company that specializes in real-time programmatic marketing automation technologies, products, and services, designed to personalize digital content delivery to users. The Trade Desk is headquartered in Ventura, California. It is the largest independent demand-side platform in the world, competing against DoubleClick by Google, Facebook Ads, and others. Unlike traditional marketing, programmatic marketing is operated by real-time, split-second decisions based on user identity, device information and other data points. It enables highly personalized consumer experiences, and improves return-on-investment for companies and advertisers. Demand-side platforms, like The Trade Desk, work with ad exchanges to deliver such tailored digital experiences.

About this recipe

The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research