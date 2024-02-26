About Tidio

Tidio was founded in 2014 by three entrepreneurs: Michael Sadowski, Piotr Sadowski, and Dawid Wozniak. The company, headquartered in Poland, initially started as a project to help businesses improve customer communication through live chat solutions. Over the years, Tidio has grown into a comprehensive platform offering a range of communication tools, including live chat, chatbots, email marketing, and messenger integrations. With a focus on simplicity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Tidio continues to evolve its services to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide, enabling them to build stronger connections with their audience and drive success in the digital landscape.

About this recipe

Tidio is a versatile live chat and messaging platform designed to enhance customer communication for businesses of all sizes. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Tidio enables companies to engage with website visitors in real-time, provide instant support, capture leads, and boost conversions. By offering customizable chatbots, automated responses, and integration with popular messaging apps, Tidio empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service and drive growth effortlessly.