Recipe details
TikTok Pixel
Key facts about TikTok Pixel
- Records
- 1394043 records
- Websites tracked
- 1394043 websites use TikTok Pixel
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About ByteDance
ByteDance is a Chinese multinational internet technology company headquartered in Beijing and legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Founded by Zhang Yiming, Liang Rubo and a team of others in 2012, ByteDance developed the video-sharing social networking services and apps TikTok and Chinese-specific counterpart Douyin. The company is also the developer of the news and information platform Toutiao ("Headlines"). As of June 2021, ByteDance hosts 1.9 billion monthly active users across all of its content platforms. ByteDance has garnered public attention over allegations that it worked with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to censor and surveil content pertaining to Xinjiang internment camps and other topics deemed controversial by the CCP.
About this recipe
The TikTok Pixel is a piece of code that you can place on your website that allows advertisers to share website visitor events to TikTok via a browser. The pixel might be right for you if you're looking for a solution that's already prebuilt and is easy to set up and maintain.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites