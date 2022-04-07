Recipes overview
The TikTok Pixel is a piece of code that you can place on your website that allows advertisers to share website visitor events to TikTok via a browser. The pixel might be right for you if you're looking for a solution that's already prebuilt and is easy to set up and maintain.

