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Recipe details

Tilda CMS

Tilda CMS

427K records

Key facts about Tilda CMS

Records
427007 records
Websites tracked
427007 websites use Tilda CMS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tilda Publishing

Tilda is an intuitive no-code website builder for creating all kinds of websites: online stores, landing pages, blogs, portfolios and membership websites. Their easy-to-use module editor allows anyone to build an outstanding website. Any Tilda-made project can be published on our server or exported to your hosting. You can also host your content on Tilda while using your own domain. Tilda websites are optimized for SEO and can be integrated with a variety of services. It is a full-fledged platform for professional online business management.

About this recipe

Tilda is a cloud-based website building solution that is designed to cater to the needs of website designers, website developers and social media marketers. The solution is used for creating company websites, landing pages, online stores, corporate blogs, presentations and event marketing pages.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites