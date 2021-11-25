Recipe details
Tilda CMS
Key facts about Tilda CMS
- Records
- 427007 records
- Websites tracked
- 427007 websites use Tilda CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Tilda Publishing
Tilda is an intuitive no-code website builder for creating all kinds of websites: online stores, landing pages, blogs, portfolios and membership websites. Their easy-to-use module editor allows anyone to build an outstanding website. Any Tilda-made project can be published on our server or exported to your hosting. You can also host your content on Tilda while using your own domain. Tilda websites are optimized for SEO and can be integrated with a variety of services. It is a full-fledged platform for professional online business management.
About this recipe
Tilda is a cloud-based website building solution that is designed to cater to the needs of website designers, website developers and social media marketers. The solution is used for creating company websites, landing pages, online stores, corporate blogs, presentations and event marketing pages.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites