Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Timely

Timely

1.3K records

Key facts about Timely

Records
1305 records
Websites tracked
1305 websites use Timely
Categories
Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Timely

Timely is is a private company focused on developing appointment software for small businesses. The company was founded in 2011 by Andrew Schofield, Ryan Baker and William Berger. As Timely has grown, the company has zeroed in on the beauty community. In July 2021, Timely was acquired by EverCommerce Inc. EVCM. The company has offices in Auckland, Wellington & Dunedin, New Zealand, Melbourne, Australia and London, UK.

About this recipe

Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites, allowing visitors to view availability and book appointments.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research