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Recipe details
Timely
1.3K records
Key facts about Timely
- Records
- 1305 records
- Websites tracked
- 1305 websites use Timely
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Timely
Timely is is a private company focused on developing appointment software for small businesses. The company was founded in 2011 by Andrew Schofield, Ryan Baker and William Berger. As Timely has grown, the company has zeroed in on the beauty community. In July 2021, Timely was acquired by EverCommerce Inc. EVCM. The company has offices in Auckland, Wellington & Dunedin, New Zealand, Melbourne, Australia and London, UK.
About this recipe
Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites, allowing visitors to view availability and book appointments.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research