About Timely

Timely is is a private company focused on developing appointment software for small businesses. The company was founded in 2011 by Andrew Schofield, Ryan Baker and William Berger. As Timely has grown, the company has zeroed in on the beauty community. In July 2021, Timely was acquired by EverCommerce Inc. EVCM. The company has offices in Auckland, Wellington & Dunedin, New Zealand, Melbourne, Australia and London, UK.