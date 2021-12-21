About Titan eMail

Titan was founded by Bhavin Turakhia, founder of Flock, CodeChef and Zeta, in 2018 to provide a suite of professional email services for small and medium businesses. In August 2021, Titan received Series A funding from Automattic valuing the startup at $300 million. Titan has around 100,000 active users including users at educational institutions like Eastern Florida State College. The startup looks to add another 100,000 accounts in the next year. Titan is available to customers via website builders and domain registrars. It has partnerships with WordPress.com, HostGator Brazil, NameSilo, Hostinger, and Rumahweb.