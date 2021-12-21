Recipe details
Titan eMail
Key facts about Titan eMail
- Records
- 974060 records
- Websites tracked
- 974060 websites use Titan eMail
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Titan eMail
Titan was founded by Bhavin Turakhia, founder of Flock, CodeChef and Zeta, in 2018 to provide a suite of professional email services for small and medium businesses. In August 2021, Titan received Series A funding from Automattic valuing the startup at $300 million. Titan has around 100,000 active users including users at educational institutions like Eastern Florida State College. The startup looks to add another 100,000 accounts in the next year. Titan is available to customers via website builders and domain registrars. It has partnerships with WordPress.com, HostGator Brazil, NameSilo, Hostinger, and Rumahweb.
About this recipe
Titan is the first professional email suite built to help businesses and professionals create richer, more valuable connections with their customers. Available through leading web hosts, site builders, and domain registrars, Titan provides dynamic tools needed to effectively build customer relationships over email.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites