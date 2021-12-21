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Recipe details

Titan eMail

Titan eMail

974.1K records

Key facts about Titan eMail

Records
974060 records
Websites tracked
974060 websites use Titan eMail
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Titan eMail

Titan was founded by Bhavin Turakhia, founder of Flock, CodeChef and Zeta, in 2018 to provide a suite of professional email services for small and medium businesses. In August 2021, Titan received Series A funding from Automattic valuing the startup at $300 million. Titan has around 100,000 active users including users at educational institutions like Eastern Florida State College. The startup looks to add another 100,000 accounts in the next year. Titan is available to customers via website builders and domain registrars. It has partnerships with WordPress.com, HostGator Brazil, NameSilo, Hostinger, and Rumahweb.

About this recipe

Titan is the first professional email suite built to help businesses and professionals create richer, more valuable connections with their customers. Available through leading web hosts, site builders, and domain registrars, Titan provides dynamic tools needed to effectively build customer relationships over email.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites