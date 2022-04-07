Recipes overview
Toutiao

Toutiao

47.3K records
Publishing
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance. By analyzing the features of content, users and users’ interaction with content, the company's algorithm models generate a tailored feed list of content for each user.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial