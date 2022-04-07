Recipe details
Toutiao
Key facts about Toutiao
- Records
- 525 records
- Websites tracked
- 525 websites use Toutiao
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Social
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About ByteDance
ByteDance is a Chinese multinational internet technology company headquartered in Beijing and legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Founded by Zhang Yiming, Liang Rubo and a team of others in 2012, ByteDance developed the video-sharing social networking services and apps TikTok and Chinese-specific counterpart Douyin. The company is also the developer of the news and information platform Toutiao ("Headlines"). As of June 2021, ByteDance hosts 1.9 billion monthly active users across all of its content platforms. ByteDance has garnered public attention over allegations that it worked with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to censor and surveil content pertaining to Xinjiang internment camps and other topics deemed controversial by the CCP.
About this recipe
Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance. By analyzing the features of content, users and users’ interaction with content, the company's algorithm models generate a tailored feed list of content for each user.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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