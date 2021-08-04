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Recipe details
Tripadvisor Widget
45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP
Key facts about Tripadvisor Widget
- Records
- 45743 records
- Websites tracked
- 45743 websites use Tripadvisor Widget
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TRIP
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, Inc. is an American online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated content and a comparison shopping website. It also offers online hotel reservations and bookings for transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants. Its headquarters are in Needham, Massachusetts.
About this recipe
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor. Use the widget to share your latest reviews, awards and encourage customers to leave reviews.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research