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Recipe details

Tripadvisor Widget

Tripadvisor Widget

45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP

Key facts about Tripadvisor Widget

Records
45743 records
Websites tracked
45743 websites use Tripadvisor Widget
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TRIP
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, Inc. is an American online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated content and a comparison shopping website. It also offers online hotel reservations and bookings for transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants. Its headquarters are in Needham, Massachusetts.

About this recipe

Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor. Use the widget to share your latest reviews, awards and encourage customers to leave reviews.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research