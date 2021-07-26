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Recipe details

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

Key facts about Trustpilot

Records
12828531 records
Websites tracked
12828531 websites use Trustpilot
Stock ticker
LON:TRUST
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
Business Classification, Social
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses.

About this recipe

Trustpilot is a leading customer review platform that enables businesses to collect and showcase customer feedback. With its transparent review system, Trustpilot helps businesses build trust, improve customer experiences, and make data-driven business decisions based on the feedback received from their customers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research