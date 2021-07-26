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Recipe details
Trustpilot
12.8M recordsLON:TRUST
Key facts about Trustpilot
- Records
- 12828531 records
- Websites tracked
- 12828531 websites use Trustpilot
- Stock ticker
- LON:TRUST
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- Business Classification, Social
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Trustpilot
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses.
About this recipe
Trustpilot is a leading customer review platform that enables businesses to collect and showcase customer feedback. With its transparent review system, Trustpilot helps businesses build trust, improve customer experiences, and make data-driven business decisions based on the feedback received from their customers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research