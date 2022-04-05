Recipe details
Tumblr (CMS)
Key facts about Tumblr (CMS)
- Records
- 50263 records
- Websites tracked
- 50263 websites use Tumblr (CMS)
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Automattic
Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.
About this recipe
Tumblr is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 and currently owned by Automattic. Tumblr is a popular content management system (CMS) that empowers users to create and share various forms of multimedia content, including blog posts, images, videos, and more. With its user-friendly interface and robust customization options, Tumblr has become a go-to platform for individuals and businesses alike to express themselves creatively and connect with like-minded communities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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