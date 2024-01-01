About Automattic

Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.

About this recipe

Twenty Twenty-One is a modern and minimalist default WordPress theme, designed to provide a clean and elegant foundation for websites. With its focus on simplicity, it offers versatile customization options, making it suitable for various types of websites, from blogs to business sites. Its responsive design, accessibility features, and seamless integration with the WordPress block editor (Gutenberg) make it an excellent choice for users seeking an easily adaptable and user-friendly theme.