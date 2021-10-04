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Recipe details

Twilio

Twilio

28.2K recordsNYSE:TWLO

Key facts about Twilio

Records
28155 records
Websites tracked
28155 websites use Twilio
Stock ticker
NYSE:TWLO
Industries
Asset management
Categories
Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Twilio

Twilio is an American company based in San Francisco, California providing programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions using its web service APIs. Twilio was founded in 2008 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis and was originally based in both Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, California.

About this recipe

Twilio is an American cloud communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company based in San Francisco, California. Twilio allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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