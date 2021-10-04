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Recipe details
Twilio
28.2K recordsNYSE:TWLO
Key facts about Twilio
- Records
- 28155 records
- Websites tracked
- 28155 websites use Twilio
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:TWLO
- Industries
- Asset management
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Twilio
Twilio is an American company based in San Francisco, California providing programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions using its web service APIs. Twilio was founded in 2008 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis and was originally based in both Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, California.
About this recipe
Twilio is an American cloud communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company based in San Francisco, California. Twilio allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research