About TYPO3

TYPO3, founded in 1997, has evolved into a powerful open-source content management system (CMS) maintained by the TYPO3 Association. The association, headquartered in Switzerland, oversees the development and governance of TYPO3, fostering collaboration among developers, agencies, and users worldwide. Renowned for its flexibility, scalability, and extensive feature set, TYPO3 empowers businesses, organizations, and institutions to create and manage complex websites and digital experiences with ease. Supported by a vibrant global community, TYPO3 remains a leading choice for those seeking a robust and customizable CMS solution.

About this recipe

TYPO3 is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) with a focus on enterprise-level websites. It offers a highly flexible and extensible platform for building complex and feature-rich websites. TYPO3 provides a wide range of modules, extensions, and templates to customize the design and functionality of websites. It is widely used by large organizations and agencies that require a scalable and customizable CMS solution.