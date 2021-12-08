Ucraft CMS

About Ucraft

Ucraft is Los Angeles based website building platform founded by Gev Balyan. The company provides solution for building website and logos with the tools offered by the platform. In 2017, the company launched White Label Solutions for the website designers to create a brand from scratch using the website builder. The company is backed by Betconstruct. The company offers responsive websites and landing pages with subdomains for free packages and premium packages at a particular price. The company offers free logo service for its registered users. Ucraft provides E-commerce solutions for online store companies.The user is enabled to modify the templates according their suiting using the blocks, elements, colors and effects provided by the website builder platform of the company.