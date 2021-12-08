Recipe details
Ucraft CMS
Key facts about Ucraft CMS
- Records
- 1227 records
- Websites tracked
- 1227 websites use Ucraft CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Ucraft
Ucraft is Los Angeles based website building platform founded by Gev Balyan. The company provides solution for building website and logos with the tools offered by the platform. In 2017, the company launched White Label Solutions for the website designers to create a brand from scratch using the website builder. The company is backed by Betconstruct. The company offers responsive websites and landing pages with subdomains for free packages and premium packages at a particular price. The company offers free logo service for its registered users. Ucraft provides E-commerce solutions for online store companies.The user is enabled to modify the templates according their suiting using the blocks, elements, colors and effects provided by the website builder platform of the company.
About this recipe
The company offers its users to create their responsive websites, landing pages, logos. The user can choose a template based on his requirement and then the portal takes the user to visual editor page where the user can customize the color schemes and other features in the website and logos using the drag and drop feature of the portal.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research