Recipes overview
Ucraft CMS
4.2K records
Hosting
About
The company offers its users to create their responsive websites, landing pages, logos. The user can choose a template based on his requirement and then the portal takes the user to visual editor page where the user can customize the color schemes and other features in the website and logos using the drag and drop feature of the portal.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.