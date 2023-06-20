About UENI

UENI is a London-based tech company that provides small businesses with an affordable and easy path to go online. Established in 2014, the company aims to help local businesses enhance their online presence, giving them access to the same advantages as larger companies.

About this recipe

UENI offers services like creating websites, listing businesses on reputable directories and Google My Business, providing online booking capabilities, and building e-commerce platforms. With a focus on small and micro-businesses, UENI addresses the unique needs of these organizations by helping them increase their visibility and competitiveness in the digital marketplace.