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Recipe details
Umbraco CMS
4.7K records
Key facts about Umbraco CMS
- Records
- 4681 records
- Websites tracked
- 4681 websites use Umbraco CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Umbraco
Umbraco was developed by Niels Hartvig in 2000 and released as open source software in 2004.
About this recipe
Umbraco is an open-source CMS platform written in C# and deployed on Microsoft based infrastructure. One of Umbraco's products is Umbraco Heartcore, a headless CMS solution.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites