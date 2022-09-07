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Recipe details

Umbraco CMS

Umbraco CMS

4.7K records

Key facts about Umbraco CMS

Records
4681 records
Websites tracked
4681 websites use Umbraco CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Umbraco

Umbraco was developed by Niels Hartvig in 2000 and released as open source software in 2004.

About this recipe

Umbraco is an open-source CMS platform written in C# and deployed on Microsoft based infrastructure. One of Umbraco's products is Umbraco Heartcore, a headless CMS solution.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites