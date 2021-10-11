Recipes overview
Umeng Website Statistics

679.5K records
NYSE:BABA
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About

Umeng's state-of-the-art mobile app analytics and data-powered cross-promotion/advertising platform helps mobile apps increase the size and value of audiences. Umeng offers enterprise-class analytics and other solutions to hundred thousands of mobile app companies in over thousands apps across iOS, Android, and other platforms.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

