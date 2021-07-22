United Internet Hosting

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries. It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, and it owns the leading ISP in Germany. United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. United Internet operates its own Internet backbone with computer clusters at several Internet exchange points

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Websites using the services provided by German Company United Internet.

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries.

It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, it owns the leading ISP in Germany.

United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. Since 2003, it is listed on the TecDAX. The company is active in various countries, as of August 2018: Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Czech Republic and USA.