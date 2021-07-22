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Recipe details

United Internet Hosting

United Internet Hosting

14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

Key facts about United Internet Hosting

Records
14746914 records
Websites tracked
14746914 websites use United Internet Hosting
Stock ticker
ETR:UTDI
Industries
Asset management, Hosting, Registrars
Categories
Cloud, Communication services, DNS, Email, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About United Internet AG

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries. It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, and it owns the leading ISP in Germany. United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. United Internet operates its own Internet backbone with computer clusters at several Internet exchange points

About this recipe

Websites using the services provided by German Company United Internet.

United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries.

It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, it owns the leading ISP in Germany.

United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. Since 2003, it is listed on the TecDAX. The company is active in various countries, as of August 2018: Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Czech Republic and USA.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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