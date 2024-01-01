About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About this recipe

Unpkg is a fast and reliable content delivery network (CDN) for JavaScript packages, offering an efficient way to host and serve files directly from npm. It provides a simple URL structure that allows developers to easily access the latest versions of popular JavaScript libraries and frameworks without the need for any configuration or setup. With its global network of servers, Unpkg ensures speedy delivery of assets, making it a preferred choice for developers seeking to include third-party dependencies in their web projects.